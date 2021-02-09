Walla Walla PD arrest wanted Arkansas man during routine traffic stop

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — One Walla Walla police officer’s suspicious feelings during a routine traffic stop led to the arrest of an Arkansas man with an extraditable warrant placed against him.

According to a release from the Walla Walla Police Department, a Patrol Officer stopped a vehicle on Rose St for a minor traffic violation around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Upon contact, it was apparent to the officer that the driver was acting irrationally nervous for a minor traffic offense.

As the officer proceeded, it was allegedly revealed that the man was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He also reportedly used a fake name to the police officer.

RELATED: WW police chase down wanted man, K9 discovers meth

The officer decided it was best to deploy the K9 unit and trusty Walla Walla hound Watts was brought to the scene. After sniffing the car, Watts gave officers a positive alert for illegal drug odor. The vehicle was promptly seized by local authorities for a search.

Officials say that they called for a warrant, received the green light, and searched the vehicle. Inside the car, officers located illegal drugs, forged financial documents and the wallets of the driver and passenger which were previously hidden.

RELATED: WWPD welcomes K-9 Watts, the city’s new drug sniffing dog

Authorities identified the suspect as 44-year-old David McKenna, who returned an extraditable warrant out of Arkansas. According to the release, the female passenger who was allowed to leave was identified by documents that were discovered inside the car.

WWPD officers submitted probable cause charges for McKenna on a plethora of accounts. His charges are as follows: Possession of controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, forgery, possession of stolen property in the second degree, two counts of unlawful possession of others ID and providing false statements to law enforcement officers.

Officials also noted that McKenna was arrested under his pre-existing Arkansas warrant.

RELATED: WW K9 discovers more than 1lb of meth

RELATED: Cle Elum man killed in avalanche was ‘excellent’ WSP trooper

RELATED: Umatilla Co. authorities arrest man who cut his ankle monitor, escaped police

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.