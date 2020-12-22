Walla Walla PD arrests a man wanted on a Homicide Warrant

26-year-old Christian Wayne Scott, who had a county-issued Homicide Warrant against him, was arrested in Walla Walla, Washington on Monday, December 21, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Walla Walla PD).

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police Officers located and arrested a man wanted on a Homicide Warrant.

On Monday evening, officers found 26-year-old Christian Wayne Scott near the 400 block of W Maple St. According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, officers surrounded the apartment building and prompted Scott to exit.

Deputies of the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and aided in the arrest. Initially, the County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant for Scott’s arrest.

Scott submitted to the authorities without a struggle. He was swiftly brought into custody, transported and booked into the county jail.

This remains an on-going investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

