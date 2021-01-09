Walla Walla PD, Firefighter save suicidal man

Walla Walla police and the fire department successfully rescued a suicidal man Saturday morning, a news release said.

At about 11 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a suicidal subject who threatened to hang himself, the release said. According to family members, the man had already left the house.

Police went to the area of Penrose and Isaacs Ave. where they found a man on the balcony of a Whitman College building with a rope around his neck, the release said.

Crises negotiators, officials and the fire department arrived on scene and tried to talk the man down from the ledge.

According to officials, when the man took the rope off to adjust it, an officer and the fire captain tackled the subject off of the balcony safely.

The individual was then detained and taken to a nearby hospital, the release said.

If you or someone close to you is exhibiting signs of suicidal tendencies, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. You can also reach a Crisis Counselor by texting HOME to 741741.

