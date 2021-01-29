Walla Walla Regional Airport resumes operation after bomb threat

Photo Credit: Walla Walla Police Department

UPDATE at 2:49 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29: The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office says that there is no longer a threat at the Walla Walla Regional Airport and that airport operations are cleared to resume.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Police Department has issued an alert for citizens to steer clear of Walla Walla Regional Airport as authorities investigate a potential bomb threat.

According to Joe L. Klundt of the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad is en route now from the Tri-Cities.

Authorities say that the threat entered the airport administration office and that they called the Sherriff’s office. The entire building has been evacuated and the parking area has been blocked off.

Located at 45 Terminal Loop, the Walla Walla Regional Airport is approx. three miles northeast of central Walla Walla.

This is an active investigation by local authorities.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

