Walla Walla PD: Man trafficked Richland girl, raped her numerous times and gave her meth, heroin

WARNING: The details of this story are disturbing.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly trafficking an underage girl from Richland and forcibly raping her numerous times.

According to court documents, the girl was “sold” to 37-year-old Robert Miguel Aguilera around the month of April 2020 in Milton-Freewater. A police officer located her in Walla Walla several months later in early August.

The girl initially gave a fake name before the officer convinced her to speak to a detective about her experience with Aguilera.

The girl told the detective she was sold to Aguilera for $500, and that she felt compelled to go with him because a couple months earlier, he had held a rifle to her head and threatened to shoot her. She also said Aguilera had raped before the deal took place.

She described an incident after she was trafficked when Aguilera allegedly ordered her to go into a room at a home in Walla Walla and was “gang-raped by four to five 18th Street gang members,” court documents said.

In addition, the girl said Aguilera raped her multiple times in different cities including Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton, Milton-Freewater and Pendleton. She said she did what he wanted to avoid physical punishment.

Throughout the time she was with Aguilera, he allegedly provided her with methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. Police said other people shot her up with intravenous drugs, which she had never used beforehand, and she was “covered in sores on her arms, legs and face” during her interview with police.

Following an investigation into Aguilera’s alleged criminal activity, police arrested him at a home on Waitsburg on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

He was booked at the Walla Walla County Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking, second-degree rape and first-degree assault.