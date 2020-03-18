Walla Walla PD welcomes K-9 Watts, the city’s new drug sniffing dog

Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City of Walla has a new police dog trained and ready for duty.

K-9 Watts was born in Ireland before being brought back to the US. He underwent three months of training with Makor K-9, a leader in law enforcement K-9 scent detection services. and passed a test to be eligible for police work.

Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, an experienced K-9 handler with the police department, tested eight different scent detection dogs to see which dog would be the best fit. After two days of testing, Watts came out as the top dog.

Watts and his handler, Ofc. Eric Eastman, will be taking over drug detection duties for Fulmer and K-9 Pick, who has been in service since 2015.

“K9 Pick will spend her retirement life in relaxation and being spoiled by the Fulmer family,” police said.

K-9 Watts was purchased through private community donations, including a donation from the Watts’ family. He was named in honor of the late former Walla Walla Police Chief Bert Watts.

