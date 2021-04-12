WALLA WALLA, Wash. — After being restricted due to the pandemic in 2020, Home Grown Go Wild 4-H is conducting its annual plant sale with all benefits being reinvested back into local youth.

Order your plants by April 21 to give back to the regional chapter of 4-H. This hands-on, educational program puts young people from the region in a position to pursue their interests. They provide educational services through real-world experiences that cater to the interests of the club’s participants.

Home Grown Go Wild 4-H hasn’t been able to conduct in-person activities since the start of the pandemic. Leaders from the Walla Walla region 4-H expect they’ll be given clearance to resume in-person activities shortly. A specific timeline hasn’t been set yet as they await proper guidance from local and state leaders.

For the last six years, the team has made hanging plant baskets available for purchase to help the 4-H youth. This has only been made possible through a partnership with the Walla Walla Nursery Co.

Funds raised will be put toward a variety of projects that Walla Walla area 4-H kids are working on. They touch on a variety of topics including but not limited to the following topics: Archery, clothing, engineering, technology, food, nutrition, leadership, photography, riflery, robotics, service-learning, and woodworking.

The cut-off to make a purchase was originally set at April 15 but has since been extended to April 21. Plant pickup is scheduled for Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1 at 127 Jay St in Waitsburg. If you’d like to place an order, you can call 509- 520-9952 or email cldtig@yahoo.com with your order sheet.

Please be advised that they’re only accepting payment in the form of cash or checks.

