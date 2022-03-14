Walla Walla Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead in the shower

by Amanda Mason

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Police Department is investigating the death of a Washington State Penitentiary inmate, according to a press release.

According to the Department of Corrections, the inmate was found dead in the shower of a close custody unit around 1:05 p.m. Sunday, March 13th.

The press release said staff attempted to save the person’s life “before turning the case over to the Walla Walla Police Department.”

The inmate’s identity has not been released as officials notify next of kin. Police said, ” the area of the incident has been secured, and the facility is on restricted movement.”

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.