Walla Walla Police arrest second suspect in Tausick Way Shooting

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Ongoing investigations by Walla Walla police officers led them to a second suspect in a shooting that left two victims seriously injured on the 200 block of Tausick Way on Tuesday.

Police investigators found a lead on a second suspect, who has since been identified as 20-year-old Francisco Angel Ferrusca. Detectives conducted a high-risk stop near Highway 12 and Clinton St., where they took Ferrusca into custody. They have submitted charges for assault to the first degree in connection with this shooting after apprehending their first suspect earlier.

According to WWPD Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, officers arrived at the scene of the initial crime around 12:33 a.m. on July 27 for reports of several shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a home and a car with bullet holes. The police department also says it recovered a number of bullet casings from the road.

Shortly after the shots were called in, fire medics were flagged down to help two victims who suffered gunshot wounds nearby. WWPD says the man who was shot several times was also kicked while he was down before the attacking group took off running. The other man helped his friend into a car so they could leave.

Detectives worked through that morning to process the scene and gather as much intel as they could before pursuing their suspect. Authorities eventually arrested 21-year-old Miguel Angel Ferrusca Jr and submitted charges of two counts of Assault to the first degree.

