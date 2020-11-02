Walla Walla Police Department launches app

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Police Department has released a new mobile app to make it easier for the public to access press releases and department news.

The app is available for free to download for IOS and Android Devices. The police department recommends allowing push notifications to receive up to date information. The app will also request location information which allows the department to send geographical specific notifications in the event of an emergency.

Search for the app in the Apple app store or Google Play using the keyword(s) WWPD or

Walla Walla Police Department.