Walla Walla police identify mail-theft suspects who targeted over 100 victims

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A father and son are being charged with multiple degrees of theft, forgery and possession after they were arrested Wednesday morning.

Walla Walla police identified John A. Chlipala, 54, and Daniel A. Rhoads, 30, after receiving information about a package theft on E Alder St. just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 30.

According to a police report, officers first noticed the suspect’s vehicle at Chlipala’s residence. After they were able to obtain a search warrant, detectives found a large amount of mail and checks from over 100 victims.

After officers also found ID’s, personnel bank checks and additional items at the residence, Chlipala admitted to the theft, the report said.

Major Crimes Detectives and Crime Advocates will begin reaching out to victims to return their property beginning next week.

This post will be continuously updated with more information.

