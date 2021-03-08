Walla Walla police investigate woman who left pig and husky in hot car

Image Courtesy of the Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — On Thursday, the Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) helped a husky and an enormous pig escape a hot van on a local golf course. At the time, local law enforcement provided very few details regarding the van’s owner. Today, they included more insight into their investigation of the case of Elvis Pigsley and Lupa the Husky.

For those who are unfamiliar, officers responded to the Veterans Memorial Golf Course on March 4 because of a suspicious van parked in the sun. It appeared that the van contained a hot dog that attempted to escape.

Walla Walla police officers arrived on the scene, located the van and helped a Husky named Lupa to escape the vehicle. In the process, they noticed rustling coming from the trunk and were surprised to find a 200-lb pig in the van as well. Originally, WWPD officers reported the pig as being 300 lbs, but they’ve since updated Elvis Pigsley’s weight.

Resourceful officers figured a way to get the pig out of the van, took it and the dog into the shade and provided water for them until veterinarians from the Humane Society arrived to assist them. The WWPD just announced further information that a woman who claimed to own the van arrived on the premises at this time.

According to a report by the WWPD, the Human Society veterinarian decided to take the animals in for further evaluation, much to the objection of the suspect. She allegedly told local law enforcement that the van had been stolen and that she had been looking for it, which didn’t fall in line with her previous statements about the animals and the van.

The Police Department’s animal control officer is conducting a thorough investigation into the event and the suspect to make a final determination on this instance. Elvis Pigsley and Lupa remain in the custody of the Humane Society at this time for safekeeping as WWPD officials evaluate the suspect.

Their number one priority is to keep these animals safe. According to the release, citations and/or infractions against the suspect are still pending as final determinations have not been made.

However, the most important detail is that Elvis Pigsley and Lupa the Husky are safe and sound as of now.

