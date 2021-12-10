Walla Walla police officer assaulted during attempted warrant arrest

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A local police officer suffered minor injuries after a wanted 24-year-old man tried to escape the authorities who appeared at his front door.

According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers arrived at a residence on the 1000-block of W Chestnut St around 8:40 p.m. on December 9, 2021. They made contact with the suspect—Stephen Cleveland (24)—who tried to enter a nearby residence and ignore police commands.

Sgt. Fulmer says that a struggle ensued in the doorway, and Cleveland escaped by flipping out of his jacket and running off. An officer chased after him, leading the suspect to hurl a bicycle at his legs, causing minor injuries to the officer.

That officer got back on their feet and chased Cleveland to the intersection of 14th Ave and the railroad tracks, where backup arrived to help bring Cleveland to the ground. He was apprehended and formally brought into police custody.

Cleveland was looked at by medical at the scene of the incident before he was transported to the Walla Walla County Jail. he was booked for his active warrants and assault of a police officer to the third degree.

Authorities confirm that the suspect was out of jail on a pre-trial release for a 2019 incident. He violated the terms of his pre-trial release, which initiated a warrant for his arrest.

Now, he’ll face additional charges on top of those he was already awaiting confirmation on.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

