Walla Walla police officers hurt after chasing down, tackling burglary suspect

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Two local police officers were hurt while making an arrest after a man trespassed on a property to destroy someone’s belongings before taking off to avoid being brought into custody.

According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, authorities were dispatched to a residence on the 100-block of W Morton St around 9:14 a.m. on April 6, 2022.

Initial reports indicated that the male suspect entered without permission and threw items out of the house while damaging others. WWPD officers arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with the suspect, urging him to exit the building calmly to speak with them.

Instead, the man fled out the back door and jumped over a fence, leading officers to pursue him on foot to the west of the house. Within a block or so, police officers tackled the suspect and attempted to make an arrest.

That’s when the suspect struggled even harder and hurt two officers. One of them suffered minor injuries to the nose and forearm while the other sustained a minor hand injury. Their current condition has not been revealed by WWPD officials.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Angelo E Barrera, who police say has been living at a hotel in the area for several months. Four separate charges were submitted against him: Residential burglary, malicious mischief in the third degree, obstructing law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

