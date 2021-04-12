Walla Walla police plan ‘TAKE BACK’ event for disposal of drugs, unwanted goods

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — In an effort to keep the community safe, the Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) is leading the largest ‘TAKE BACK’ event ever held in the region.

According to a press release issued by WWPD Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, local law enforcement from the region will band together to provide an out for people in the region. They’ll do so by doing a drug takeback, allowing people to bring drugs to local law enforcement for proper disposal. This initiative, sponsored by the DEA, accepts needles and lancets in addition to drugs.

Representatives of Price Computers will also be on-site to help people safely dispose of discarded computers and other electronics. A Shred Truck will also be on-site sponsored by GESA Credit Union and Blue Mountain Credit Union.

The WWPD’s Crime Prevention Unit will partner with Walla Walla Area Crime Watch (WWACW) and the College Place Police Department (CPPD) in this joint venture aimed at making the community safer.

With events set for April 24 and 25, a Saturday and Sunday, WWPD officers are dubbing this event ‘Take Back Weekend.’ On Saturday, April 24, people can visit the Walla Walla Police Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll follow that up by opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, where the CPPD will set up in the parking lot of the College Place Walmart at 1700 SE Meadowbrook St.

Officials ask that anyone who plans to participate leaves the items they wish to dispose of in the trunk of their vehicles. Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, officers will take the items from the back of each trunk to ensure this is done as safely as possible.

Pandemic-imposed restrictions forced local law enforcement to avoid holding ‘Take Back Weekend’ in 2020. Back in 2019, when the last event was held, officials collected over 520 lbs. of drugs and disposed of over 11,400 lbs. of material with the shred truck. Officials added that Price Computers collected 41 discarded electronics and safely disposed of them, helping the Walla Walla Area Crime Watch raise $1,802.70 in donations.

