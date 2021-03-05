Walla Walla police save husky & pig stuck in a hot car

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Courtesy of the Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — No, this is not the plot of a Disney cartoon. The Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) confirmed that they located and saved a pair of animals stuck inside a hot car in the parking lot of a golf course this afternoon.

According to a release by the local authorities, officers responded to Veterans Memorial Golf Course at 201 E Rees Ave. The initial report was of a suspicious vehicle and a distressed dog.

When the authorities arrived, they located the vehicle and noticed the female Husky attempting to escape the car. Police officers entered the vehicle and helped the dog, Lupa, escape. While helping the dog escape, they noticed rustling coming from the trunk of the car. Upon inspecting it, officers made contact with a 300 lbs pig who was dubbed ‘Elvis Pigsley.’

Getting the athletic Husky out of the car wasn’t too difficult, but it took a more concentrated effort to help extract the enormous pig from the vehicle. Eventually, Walla Walla officers were able to help ‘Elvis Pigsley’ out of the vehicle and into the shade, where he drank a healthy heaping of water to cool off.

A local veterinarian was called to the scene to help assess the two animals. They decided that both animals needed to be taken in for more specific examination and care. The duo was taken into the custody of the local humane society.

Walla Walla police did not make note of a potential suspect in this case. If you have any information about this case, please reach out to the authorities immediately. If you mention a Husky and a pig, they’ll know which case you’re talking about.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information once it becomes available to the public.

