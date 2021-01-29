Walla Walla police say 911 is down for all Inland Celluar phones

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Police Department said Friday morning that 911 services are down for Inland Cellular phones.

According to officials, they were notified that all Inland Cellular phones are impacted.

If you need to call 911, you will need to call dispatch directly until further notice. That number is 509-527-1960

“If you see this message and know someone who has a Inland Cellular device, please reach out to them and let them know in case they have an emergency,” the police department wrote in a press release.

