Walla Walla police say welfare check led to bomb scare

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police Officers responded to Safeway for a welfare check Sunday that evolved into a bomb scare.

Police responded to Safeway on West Rose Street around 11:15 a.m. after employees at the store were concerned about a man.

Authorities say the man had a cell phone taped to his hand with wires leading into his coat, which appeared to have something underneath. Police say he was wearing a satchel, had a large battery pack sticking out of his pocket, and had a pouch with items inside it.

Walla Walla Police say due to the strange behavior the man was demonstrating, a patrol sergeant asked that the store staff evacuate customers.

While being detained, police say the man stated that he didn’t have much time and provided officers with “the code.”

Upon arrival, the Washington State Patrol bomb squad examined the items and determined they did not contain explosives.

The man was transported to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

