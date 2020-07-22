Walla Walla police seek name of fraudster who pulled $3,500 from bank account

Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla police need help identifying an identity theft suspect who allegedly pulled thousands of dollars out of a business owner’s company bank account.

Police said the suspect entered a bank in Portland and used a fake card to withdraw $3,500 from the account.

Police believe the suspect is, or was, from the Walla Walla area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Ofc. Castillo at 509-524-4394 about case 2020-10388.

