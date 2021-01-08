Walla Walla police stun man wielding shotgun

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla police were forced to stun a man who threatened a woman and her son with a shotgun on Thursday evening, a news release said.

Around 11:00 p.m. on January 7, officers from the Walla Walla Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E Alder St. A male suspect, 47-year-old Craig H. Ramsey, allegedly threatened the female victim with a shotgun inside the residence.

The victim was outside when officers arrived. Police say she was assaulted by the suspect before he retrieved his shotgun and began his threats.

Police also noted that there was an active protection order between Ramsey and the victim prior to this event.

According to the press release, officers made verbal contact with Ramsey, who was inside the bedroom. He was uncooperative and belligerent toward the officers. At that point, the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team was called upon by the on-duty Sergeant.

While waiting for them to arrive, Ramsey exited the bedroom. He allegedly failed to cooperate with the officers and headed back toward the room, where officers suspected his shotgun would be found.

An officer incapacitated the suspect using a stun gun and took him into custody. He was examined by paramedics before being transported to the county jail for booking, the release said.

Charged were submitted for Assault in the first degree, Assault in the 4th degree, Unlawful imprisonment and Violation of protection order by local officers.

