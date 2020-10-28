Walla Walla Public Schools asks for parent feedback on remote learning

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — School board members with Walla Walla Public Schools have released a survey to hear from students and parents on the effectiveness of distancing learning and to get input on reopening schools.

At their most recent meeting, school board members delayed bringing back younger students for in-person, hybrid learning because of an uptick in local COVID-19 cases. The district had originally planned to start hybrid learning for some grades on Oct. 26.

The new survey asks families how distance learning is working for their children and what conditions board members should consider when reopening schools for hybrid learning.

The survey closes Monday, Nov. 2, at 5 p.m. School board members are likely to review data from the survey during their Nov. 3 board meeting.

To participate in the survey, click here.