Walla Walla Public Schools offering meals for students during six-week closure

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

CNN

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla Public Schools will offer free meals and childcare to specific families during the six-week closure.

Meal services will be free of charge starting on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’ll include a bagged breakfast and lunch. Delivery services will be available on a case-by-case basis as needed.

Below is a list of meal service locations:

• Sharpstein Elementary (Howard St side)

• Blue Ridge Elementary (round-a-bout in front of main entrance)

• Garrison Middle School (front of school)

• Pioneer Middle School (front of school)

• Prospect Point Elementary (near bus loop along Howard)

• Berney Elementary (near staff parking along School Ave)

• Edison Elementary (front of school)

• Green Park Elementary (near gym entrance)

• Lincoln (4th St side)

• Vista Terrace Park

• Washington Park

• Veteran’s Memorial Park

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments