Walla Walla Public Schools offering meals for students during six-week closure

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla Public Schools will offer free meals and childcare to specific families during the six-week closure.

Meal services will be free of charge starting on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’ll include a bagged breakfast and lunch. Delivery services will be available on a case-by-case basis as needed.

Below is a list of meal service locations:

•    Sharpstein Elementary (Howard St side)
•    Blue Ridge Elementary (round-a-bout in front of main entrance)
•    Garrison Middle School (front of school)
•    Pioneer Middle School (front of school)
•    Prospect Point Elementary (near bus loop along Howard)
•    Berney Elementary (near staff parking along School Ave)
•    Edison Elementary (front of school)
•    Green Park Elementary (near gym entrance)
•    Lincoln (4th St side)
•    Vista Terrace Park
•    Washington Park
•    Veteran’s Memorial Park

