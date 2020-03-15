Walla Walla Public Schools offering meals for students during six-week closure
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla Public Schools will offer free meals and childcare to specific families during the six-week closure.
Meal services will be free of charge starting on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’ll include a bagged breakfast and lunch. Delivery services will be available on a case-by-case basis as needed.
Below is a list of meal service locations:
• Sharpstein Elementary (Howard St side)
• Blue Ridge Elementary (round-a-bout in front of main entrance)
• Garrison Middle School (front of school)
• Pioneer Middle School (front of school)
• Prospect Point Elementary (near bus loop along Howard)
• Berney Elementary (near staff parking along School Ave)
• Edison Elementary (front of school)
• Green Park Elementary (near gym entrance)
• Lincoln (4th St side)
• Vista Terrace Park
• Washington Park
• Veteran’s Memorial Park
