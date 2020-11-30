Walla Walla Public Schools post record-high graduation rates

Four and five-year graduation rates for Walla Walla Public School's Class of 2020 are rising.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Public Schools system improved its graduation rate to a record-high 91.7 percent for the Class of 2020. This substantial improvement is a result of the public school system’s plan implemented in the 2016-17 school year.

Four-year graduation rates at WWPS are up 16.6 percent since the 2016-17 school year. As per the WWPS’ press release, there’s been exponential growth in five-year programs as well. With a 93.9 percent graduation rate for five-year programs in 2019, rates for these programs are up 8.9 percent since the initiative began.

Back in 2016, Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith took charge in this initiative to improve graduation rates. He was pivotal in initiating the 2017-2022 Strategic Plan, which has seen great success up to this point.

“When the 2017-2022 Strategic Plan was established, school board members set a lofty target of reaching an 85% on-time graduation rate by 2022,” said Dr. Smith. “We surpassed this benchmark three years early and continue to make annual improvement.”

