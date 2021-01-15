Walla Walla Public Schools present back-to-school guidelines

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Credit: Walla Walla Public Schools, Facebook In an effort to keep their community safe, Walla Walla Public Schools released a video on Friday morning outlining their back-to-school guidelines.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Like many school systems throughout Washington state, Walla Walla is re-opening its schools with a distinct set of guidelines.

On the morning of Friday, January 15, 2021, Walla Walla Public Schools posted a video featuring teachers and faculty from the region. They broke down some of the key guidelines to follow as younger students return to in-person learning.

First and foremost, representatives of Walla Walla Public Schools ask that parents closely monitor the health of their children. For as much pressure is on the children as they return to a traditional learning format, parents must be on their best behavior too.

Parents are expected to track their child’s symptoms and frequently wash their hands. They suggest that parents comply with temperature checks for their children and that they fill out a daily health assessment before school.

RELATED: WW officers assist ice cream truck driver with a sticky situation

For children who ride the bus to school, COVID-19 guidelines must be followed closely. Students will be spaced out on the bus for social distancing and must wear their masks for the full duration of their time on the school bus.

Parents are also asked to arrive at school promptly on-time — Not early. They’re expected to remain in their vehicles for drop-off as school staff will escort children to the classroom directly with their own supplies.

There’s a strict no-visitor policy in place for schools operating with students in-person.

RELATED: WW students build and paint desks for younger students without a workspace

Throughout the day, students will wash their hands frequently to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

There will be an A.M./P.M. Hybrid class model that will allow students and parents who feel more comfortable with distance learning to stay home. At this time, class sizes are being reduced to adhere to public health recommendations.

Grab-and-Go meals will be distributed at the end of each session so children and families that rely on school lunch can regain access to this impactful public service.

For more information on back-to-school, visit the WW Public School’s COVID-19 dashboard.

RELATED: WW community receives a portion of MacKenzie Scott’s donations

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.