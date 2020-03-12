Walla Walla Public Schools suspends all school-sponsored events outside of the district

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Public Schools have now suspended all school-sponsored events outside of their district due to COVID-19 concerns.

This includes home and away athletic contests, student field trips outside of the community, music contests, and other program-related competitions.

Student events hosted at Walla Walla schools where outside participants will be traveling to the community have also been suspended.

Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith says, “this decision did not come lightly, but is necessary to ensure the health and safety of our students, staff, and community as we respond to this pandemic health crisis.”

Walla Walla Public Schools will continue to follow its pandemic response plan detailed on their website.

As of Thursday morning, Walla Walla Public Schools remain in Stage 2 of its plan, however, the district is preparing to implement Stage 3 if the crisis warrants.

Information regarding rescheduling of activities and events will be communicated when conditions improve.

