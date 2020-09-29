Walla Walla Public Schools to discuss partial reopening in Tuesday board meeting

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

WALLA WALLA – The school board will hold a special board meeting Tuesday evening to review data and make a decision on transitioning to the Yellow Stage of the district’s Roadmap to Reopening Schools.

If the school board approves the transition to the Yellow Stage, the district will implement their Pre-K through 2nd grade hybrid model for in-person instruction on Oct. 19 as approved by county officials. Under the plan, most students would attend either a morning or afternoon session for face-to-face instruction and receive their remaining learning remotely. A limited number of pre-identified students who receive special education, English learners and other support may be provided a full day experience on a case-by-case basis while in the Yellow Stage.

In a letter to Walla Walla County school administrators sent Sept. 17, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) officials reported they have been monitoring COVID-19 disease activity throughout the county, and it has been decreasing over the past month.

If current trends continue, local health experts project rates across the county will continue to drop below the DOH recommended benchmark by the middle of October. If rates reach 45 cases or less over a two-week period, this will permit WWPS to begin transitioning back their youngest learners as soon as Oct. 19.

If WWPS does move forward to the Yellow Stage, the district plans to communicate schedules, bussing and other health-related protocols to Pre-K through 2nd grade families the week of Oct. 5. Once COVID-19 case counts dip below 30 cases or less over a two-week period, WWPS would then be in a position to bring back all students under their hybrid-learning plan.

Tuesday’s special board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. To virtually attend, click here.

