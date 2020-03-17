Walla Walla Public Schools to start Distance Learning Program

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla Public Schools will begin a “Distance Learning Program” starting on Monday, March 23.

The goal of the program, for preschool through grade 12, is to keep students active and on track for graduation amid the COVID-19 school closures.

“Our school board, administrators, teachers and support staff all believe it is our paramount obligation to provide these services during the pandemic health crisis,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “District leaders and staff have worked diligently to provide a quality learning experience for students during this transition to ensure continuation of their learning occurs.”

Beginning Monday, preschool through elementary-aged students will receive weekly learning material packets which can be picked up each Monday from the child’s school between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. WWPS says that home deliveries will be offered as needed.

Middle and high school students will get their daily instruction through Google Classroom. The district says it will checkout Chromebooks for students who do not have a computer and will give a Verizon hot spot to those without internet.

Walla Walla Public Schools is also offering free meals and student-aged childcare to specific families during the COVID-19 closure. These services begin Tuesday, March 17.

To learn more about the Distance Learning Program, visit www.wwps.org/distancelearning

