Walla Walla putting up banners downtown to honor class of 2020

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla is honoring the class of 2020 by putting up “SENIORS PRIDE!” banners all over downtown.

Park crews were out installing the banners Wednesday morning.

City officials say Walla Walla Public Schools purchased 100 of these banners through Integrity Design & Copyworks, LLC to recognize the graduates of Wa-Hi and Lincoln High School.

WWPS reached out to the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation about putting up banners, and the foundation offered to hang them. This is the time of year, the foundation usually hangs up seasonal banners.

This work coincides with additional beautification efforts crews will be making downtown over the next couple of weeks.

Crews plan to pressure-wash the sidewalks, replenish bark mulch in the tree wells, hang flower baskets, trim trees and more.

