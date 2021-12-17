Walla Walla releases New Years Eve fireworks schedule

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Fireworks that were set to go off for a Fourth of July celebration have been rescheduled in Walla Walla.

Since conditions were incredibly high, combined with record-breaking heat, city officials postponed the event until it was safe to light off fireworks.

The city was one of many this past summer to reschedule fireworks displays and outdoor celebrations due to extreme heat and the high risk of wildfires.

Many Washington cities even banned the use of fireworks on Fourth of July to prevent any wildfires from breaking out.

On Thursday, the city announced the community fireworks display will begin at 8 PM on December 31st, based on a community survey conducted earlier this month.

The New Years Eve Display will take place at Walla Walla Community College and is expected to last 15 minutes.

The city said Western Display Fireworks is in charge of the pyrotechnics and will have some of the largest shells ever launched in the Walla Walla Valley.

Everyone is invited to watch the free, family-friendly event.

The city decided on this start time thanks to a survey that 869 residents participated in.

The survey was open from December 2 through 13th of this year. Respondents were asked to select a start time of 8 PM, 9 PM or midnight. Of the votes, 520 were cast for 8 PM, 180 for midnight and 167 for 9 PM.

WWCC is located at 500 Tausick Way.