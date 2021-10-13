Walla Walla residents Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend

by Dylan Carter

2019 Walla Walla Walk to End Alzheimer's — WA State Alzheimer's Association

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — On Saturday morning, community members will gather at Pioneer Park to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease research. This will be the final annual walk put on by the Washington state chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The yearly event aims to raise $20,000 that will go toward further research as well as resources for Walla Walla community members living with the disease. Participants will begin with a Promise Garden Ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Registration opens an hour prior, so be sure to arrive early if you wish to participate.

After the ceremony, the walk will begin. This event is not only family-friendly, but it’s pet-friendly as well! That means the whole family, including your dog, can participate in on the effort to stop Alzheimer’s.

RELATED: Local reaction to new controversial FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug

Attendance is free, but volunteers will be on-site collecting donations from anyone willing to spare money for this cause. Plus, anyone who donates $100 or more will be mailed a 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt.

More than 120,000 Washington residents are living with Alzheimer’s disease with nearly 300,000 unpaid caregivers looking after them. Pre-pandemic, it was the state’s third-leading cause of death; claiming more lives annually than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

You can register to participate in the Walla Walla Walk to End Alzheimer’s by registering online here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima & Tri-Cities hospitals adapt as the vaccine deadline approaches

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.