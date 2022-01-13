Walla Walla Restaurant Month returns February 2022

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Restaurant Month is back for its 11th year during February 2022. The celebration takes place all month long and includes prix fixe menu offerings, lodging packages and wine tasting specials, according to the Wine Industry Advisor.

“Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, we invite visitors and locals alike to take a front-row seat at the table, booth, or barstool and sink their teeth into all that makes Walla Walla delicious.” -Cara Jacobson, Director of Marketing for Visit Walla Walla.

More than 30 participating businesses, including breweries and wineries are offering special deals. Wine Industry Advisor said the restaurants participating in the celebration will offer prix fixe options ranging from $19 to $39.

Walla Walla fine dining eateries participating, to name a few:

According to Wine Industry Advisor’s website, “Walla Walla Community College’s Wine Country Culinary Institute will bring back their “Friday night boxes,” which include ingredients to take and make a three-course meal along with virtual instructions.”

For a complete list of restaurants and businesses participating in Walla Walla Restaurant Month, click here.

Walla Walla has more than 120 wineries to explore and is recognized as the unofficial capital of Washington wine country, according to Wine Industry Advisor. Walla Walla’s reputation continues to receive national recognition and was recently named 2021 Sun Travel’s ‘Emerging Wine Route’ and was the two-time consecutive winner of “American’s Best Wine Region” in USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2020 and 2021.

“Whether you’re interested in beer and a burger, gourmet tacos, or handmade pasta, Walla Walla has something for everyone,” said Jacobson. To learn more about Walla Walla, check out: www.visitwallawalla.com.

