Walla Walla robbery suspect arrested over the weekend

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 33- year-old Walla Walla man was arrested over the weekend for alleged robbery in the second degree and driving with a suspended license.

According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were dispatched to Joe’s Corner Store at 2001 Melrose St. on Saturday night.

The clerk at Joe’s Corner Store said that a man later determined to be Juan Camargo Virrey grabbed a lighter from the counter and ran out of the store. It’s alleged that Camargo Virrey later returned to the store, assaulted the clerk and attempted to rob the store.

He managed to call local authorities and the man fled without any money from the cash register. However, the clerk jotted down the suspect’s license plate and turned it over to the police.

Later on, police spotted the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities stopped him promptly, arrested him and submitted charges for robbery in the second degree and driving with a suspended license in the third degree. He was booked into the County Jail.

