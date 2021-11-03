Walla Walla School District: Mulkerin currently in the lead, Trick possibly up for reelection

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Results for the Nov. 2 election have just been posted for candidates running for positions in the Walla Walla School District.

For Director Position 1, Kathy Mulkerin, an activist for educational equity and diversity, currently has 52.88% of the vote. Her opponent, CBC biology professor Zana Carver, has 43.66% of the vote.

According to the Union-Bulletin, both candidates have been posting polarizing and politically-charged messages on social media during the weeks leading up to the election.

Only 0.22% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 6,250.

For Director Position 2, long-time educator Terri Trick, who is seeking re-election, is currently ahead with 54.79% of the vote.

James Stovall, a firefighter promising to represent both parent and taxpayer concerns, has 45% of the vote.

Only 0.21% of the votes were write-in, bringing the current total number of votes to 6,293.

This is an ongoing story and it will be updated accordingly.

