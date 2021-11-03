Walla Walla School District offers vaccination clinics for children

by Margo Cady

Pfizer via AP This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — With the recent approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Walla Walla Public Schools is offering vaccination clinics.

The clinics are offered as a partnership with WWPS and Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. All clinics are currently tentative until final approval with the Washington State Department of Health.

Both first and second-dose clinics are scheduled in November and December. These clinics are exclusively for children aged 5-11, because of the different dosing levels required for this age group.

All students 5-11, who are in Kindergarten through 5th grade, must be accompanied by an adult while receiving their vaccination. 11-year-olds who are in sixth grade may be vaccinated with written parental consent only. All students will need a paper copy of a parental consent form, which can be found at any of their schools. Forms can also be found at the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.

The second dose is recommended approximately one month after the first dose for Pfizer vaccinations.

Walla Walla School Clinic Schedule:

Tuesday, November 9th (1st shot)

Garrison Middle School – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Prospect Point Elementary – 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sharpstein Elementary – 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10th (1st shot)

Pioneer Middle School – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Green Park Elementary and Edison Elementary – 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17th (1st shot)

Berney Elementary – 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8th (2nd shot)

Garrison Middle School – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Prospect Point Elementary – 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Sharpstein Elementary – 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Friday, December 10th (2nd shot)

Pioneer Middle School – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Green Park Elementary and Edison Elementary – 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, December 15th (2nd shot)

Berney Elementary – 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Pre-registration

Families are encouraged to pre-register their child to speed up the vaccination process. Click here to pre-register for these clinics.

For any additional information, contact Amy Ruff, the Health Services Director with Walla Walla Public Schools at (707) 397-5588.

