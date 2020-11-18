Walla Walla schools to ‘remain remote until end of calendar year at the earliest’

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The Walla Walla School Board announced at a meeting Tuesday evening that schools will continue being remote until the end of the calendar year at the earliest.

This comes after health officials have warned that COVID-19 is rapidly accelerating through the state.

The next board meeting will be on Dec. 15th.

More information on the school district’s closure can be found here.

