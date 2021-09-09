Walla Walla seniors injured in rollover accident near Touchet

by Dylan Carter

TOUCHET, Wash. — Two people were injured and hospitalized following a rollover car accident on the highway between Walla Walla and the Wallula Junction on Thursday morning.

According to a Washington State Trooper at the scene of the accident, a white SUV hauling a camp trailer was headed westbound behind another slow-moving vehicle on U.S. 12 around 11:03 a.m. on September 9. The SUV’s driver attempted to pass the other vehicle by veering into the parallel lane.

However, the driver spotted an oncoming vehicle upon switching lanes and tried to get back in the correct lane. The driver lost control of his truck, left the road, and rolled off the side of the highway.

RELATED: Senior citizen, Kennewick woman hurt in car crash near Burbank

WSP Troopers told a member of the KAPP KVEW News Team that two victims were rushed to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for their injuries.

A WSP press memo issued later on Thursday afternoon confirms that the victims are a 79-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman from Walla Walla. Impairment from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in the accident, and both of the victims wore their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Drivers from nearby vehicles were not directly involved in the accident and no one outside of the couple occupying the truck was hurt in this unfortunate accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Eastern Washington communities host marches to honor 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.