Walla Walla sergeant recovering from cancer raises funds for research alongside other officers

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla sergeant is helping others struggling with cancer while he recovers from his own battle with the disease.

Sergeant Steve Duehn has been with the department for many “No Shave Novembers,” which is a nationwide campaign to raise funds for cancer research.

This year Duehn was diagnosed with cancer, and he despite being a private person, he is sharing his story in hopes of helping others.

“He doesn’t want to bring attention to himself, but he felt that by sharing the story that might help us further the mission of our participation in no-shave november,” said Chief Criminal Deputy Richard Schram.

Sergeant Duehn published this statement about his experience:

I am participating again this year in the No Shave November, but this year has been different from years past. This year I was diagnosed with cancer myself. Even though my beard and the hair on my head has not fully grown back yet, due to chemo, this is a worthy cause. I will grow what I can and hopefully not scare to many people. The mask I wear to protect me from COVID-19 should hide most of my face anyway. A huge part of the recovery process for me was the support from all my family, friends, co-workers, Sheriff Crider, and the Walla Walla County Commissioners. All the thoughts and prayers I received helped so much! I have been fortunate to receive this support. I think of the people that might not have that amount of support or the financial means that I have been blessed with. It is devastating and life changing news when you get the diagnosis you have cancer. But you get back up and start to fight back! So, I hope just sharing a little of my story will encourage others to participate in this fundraiser and be able to help others fighting their own cancer battle. Sincerely,

Sergeant Steve Duehn Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office