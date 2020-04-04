Walla Walla shooting late Friday night

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Police arrested 29-year-old Jordan L. Guerra for 1st degree assault on his estranged girlfriend.

At 12:17 a.m. on Saturday police responded to the 1700 block of Walla Walla Avenue for a report of a shooting that occurred in the residence. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to her lower back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

