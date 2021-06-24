Walla Walla teen injured after crashing homemade motorized scooter

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Walla Walla teenager was transported to a local hospital after crashing a homemade motorized scooter into another vehicle Wednesday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday near E Main St. and N Spokane Street.

Jack Goucher, 19, was speeding on a motorized scooter and failed to slow down, crashing into an SUV as it attempted to pull into a parking spot, according to Washington State Patrol.

Goucher was transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Washington State Patrol says Goucher is facing negligent driving charges.

