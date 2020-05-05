Walla Walla toy store closed since mid-March reopening for curbside pickup

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Inland Octopus in downtown Walla Walla is reopening for curbside pickup.

Owner Bob Catsiff says the toy store will be accepting phone orders Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside pickup will be the same hours.

Free gift wrapping will be available.

The toy store has been closed since March 19 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All Washington retailers are allowed to open for curbside pickup under phase one of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen Washington’s economy, which went into effect this week.

To place a phone order at Inland Octopus, call 509-526-0115.

