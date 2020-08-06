Walla Walla updates weekend plans for Main Street

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The plan Walla Walla organized to shut down a section of Main Street and allow businesses to expand their outdoor seating is being altered after just one weekend.

Walla Walla City Manager, Andy Coleman, said that after assessing feedback from downtown business owners and other city officials the city will open Main St. to car traffic.

The original plan shut down the street from Second Ave. to Palouse St. to all vehicles on the weekend.

Limited parking will be available along Main St., but approximately 25 parking spaces will be filled with tables and chairs for tasting rooms and restaurants.

Coleman said they received a fair amount of positive feedback from people that walked and biked down the street, but downtown didn’t feel as active as it normally does on the weekend.

The new changes will start Friday August 7, and last until the 14.

The city will re-evaluate the plan in one week to gauge if any other changes are necessary.

