Walla Walla Valley Chamber recognizes trooper with ‘Hometown Hero’ award

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Each year the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce recognizes “Hometown Heroes,” which are outstanding people in the fields of Education, Law Enforcement, and Fire Fighting.

This year the awards went virtual, with videos dedicated to those who went above and beyond to serve the Walla Walla community.

For the law enforcement category, the chamber honored Trooper Tanner Dennison for his hard work and acts of service.

“One thing that stood out to us is how young this officer was, he had only been with the state police only for a couple of years but had made a big impression,” said President and CEO of the Chamber, Kyle Tarbet.

One example of why Trooper Dennison received the award was for his help during a large dust storm in September, when approximately 60 vehicles were trapped within a massive dust storm spanning several miles. The dust made visibility very difficult, causing traffic to stop.

The chamber explained how Trooper Dennison put on his gas mask and began walking to each vehicle to speak to the trapped occupants and explain that they were safe inside their vehicles and that he would guide them out of the storm.

For the Educator of the Year award, the chamber honored Cathey Mebes of College Place High School. She is the yearbook advisor and media communications teacher.

“Her dedication to guiding students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence is why most of her students continue to keep in touch long after graduation,” said Angie Brotherton, AVP Community Relations, Sponsorships, and Education.

The winner of the Fire Fighting award is expected to be announced this week.

You can visit the chamber’s Facebook page to see learn more.