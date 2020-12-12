Walla Walla Valley developing first Regional Housing Action Plan

Grant from Department of Commerce goes towards housing plan for Walla Walla, College Place, Waitsburg, and Dayton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla, College Place, Waitsburg, and Dayton recently received a housing grant from the Department of Commerce. It’s purpose is to help develop the area’s first Regional Housing Action Plan.

The $110,000 grant will help city officials create a plan to address the various needs within each city. This things like building on locally adopted housing policies and creating pathways to affordable housing.

In order to develop a comprehensive plan, organizers are asking the public to participate in a survey. It takes about five minutes and is completely anonymous.

“People don’t always pay attention to this long range planning stuff we do, it’s more of like oh my gosh the house is being built right next to me now I want to complain about it,” said Walla Walla Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain. “Please pay attention to this planning stuff because that’s what’s going to lead to the eventual development that will happen next to you.”

Chamberlain added they will take all responses into consideration, because the ultimate goal is to better the communities.

