Walla Walla Valley named ‘Best Wine Region in the U.S.’ for second straight year

by Dylan Carter

SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON — While many sommeliers dub California as the nation’s most impressive wine region, Southern Washington has firmly established itself as a serious competitor. Walla Walla Valley was recently given extremely high praise by a panel of wine experts compiled by 10best.com — a subsidiary of USA Today.

Once again, Walla Walla Valley ranks No. 1 on their 2021 ranking of the United States’ best wine regionS (click here to view their article). They offered a short yet meaningful excerpt highlighting their perspective on the history and high-quality varieties of wine in this region:

Italian immigrants began growing wine grapes in Washington’s Walla Walla Valley in the 1850s. Today, this region features more than 100 wineries producing a range of varietals, most popularly Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc and Malbec. The American Viticultural Area spreads across the border into Oregon as well.

LAST YEAR: WWV voted “America’s Best Wine Region” in USA Today contest

Of the 10 best wine regions listed by 10best, this is the only region representing the Northwest United States; including Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Also included on the list are rural sections of New York, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and of course, California.

This region also ranked at the top of last year’s list. It’s a testament to the consistency and wide range of high-quality wine available throughout the area.

