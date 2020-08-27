Walla Walla Valley voted “America’s Best Wine Region” in USA Today contest

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Valley has won the title of “America’s Best Wine Region” in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“As one of the first wineries established in the Valley more than 30 years ago, we couldn’t be more proud. We hope you will open a bottle of your favorite Walla Walla wine and celebrate with us. Cheers to Walla Walla!” wrote Jamie L’Ecole of L’Ecole No 41 Winery, a winery that was one of the first established in the valley more than 30 years ago.

Walla Walla Valley has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award three consecutive years, but this marks the first time it has earned first place.

In addition to the Walla Walla Valley’s first-place win in best wine region category, Long Shadows Vintners took fourth place in the ‘Best Tasting Room’ category for the second consecutive year.

“Italian immigrants began growing wine grapes in Washington’s Walla Walla Valley in the 1850s. Today, this region features more than 100 wineries producing a range of varietals, most popularly Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc and Malbec. The American Viticultural Area spreads across the border into Oregon as well,” a statement on USA Today’s 10best website read.

Here are the top 10 winners in the category Best Wine Region:

Walla Walla Valley, Washington Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California Finger Lakes, New York Temecula Valley, California Texas Hill Country, Texas Monticello, Virginia Lodi, California Sonoma County, California Paso Robles, California Verde Valley, Arizona

So open a bottle of your favorite Walla Walla wine and celebrate!