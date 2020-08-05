Walla Walla Valley winning USA Today 10Best readers’ choice award for ‘Best Wine Region’

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy of Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Valley could be named this year’s “Best Wine Region” in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The renowned wine region in southeast Washington was selected by a panel of experts as one of 20 finalists before voting was turned over to the public to crown the winner. As of Tuesday evening, the Walla Walla Valley is currently ranked #1.

Visit Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance are now asking the public to “solidify the valley’s position as the ‘Best Wine Region'” by casting a vote before the contest ends at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. This is the third consecutive year the valley has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award, finishing in 5th place in both 2018 and 2019.

“To be in the company of some of the country’s most revered wine regions is a tremendous honor, but to be sitting atop the leaderboard with less than a week to go is truly a testament to the incredible people and outstanding wines that make the Walla Walla Valley so special,” said Robert Hansen, executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance. “While now might not be the right time for a visit to Walla Walla in person, casting a vote is a fantastic way for fans to show their appreciation for Walla Walla Valley wine.”

A blurb on the 10Best website reads, “Italian immigrants began growing wine grapes in Washington’s Walla Walla Valley in the 1850s. Today, this region features more than 100 wineries producing a range of varietals, most popularly Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc and Malbec. The American Viticultural Area spreads across the border into Oregon as well.”

In addition to the Walla Walla Valley’s position atop the “Best Wine Region” category, Long Shadows Vintners in Walla Walla has been nominated in the “Best Tasting Room” category.

