Walla Walla Veterans Home suffers COVID-19 outbreak

by Dylan Carter

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — With another positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the Walla Walla Veterans Home is facing a coronavirus outbreak with five residents and four staff members testing positive for the virus in the last two weeks.

According to an alert from the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), each of these positive test results has come since September 10. Community health leaders are advising the WDVA on how to proceed as they look to protect their residents and staff from COVID-19.

As part of these efforts, residents are undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and will monitor for symptoms on a daily basis. Staff members are screened daily and tested bi-weekly to ensure they aren’t carrying the virus into the facility.

Additionally, staff members are wearing PPE (Personal protective equipment) while on-site in accordance with state and federal guidelines.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the Walla Walla Veterans Home, the WDVA is hosting another coronavirus vaccine clinic for unvaccinated staff members, residents, volunteers, family members, and other visitors.

They encourage that anyone who has yet to receive their dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should do so for the protection of themselves and others.

