Walla Walla warns of impassable roads from snowdrift + city plans for snow & ice control

by Margo Cady

Image credit: Walla Walla County Fire District #8, Facebook

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Snowdrifts in Walla Walla County have made many roads impassable. As the county is closing roads, the city of Walla Walla is prepping roads for more inclement weather.

Many of the snowdrifts in Walla Walla County are currently so large that normal snowplows are ineffective. Walla Walla County Public Works (WWCO PW) is using heavy equipment and front-end loaders to remove snow.

A total of 10 roads in the county are currently closed in some capacity. While the WWCO PW has worked to clear as many roads as possible, these still remain impassable:

Clodius Road: The upper end is currently closed

Cottonwood Road: Only one lane is currently open

Lewiston Road: Only one lane is currently open

Londagin Road: This road is completely closed

McCown Road: The upper end is currently closed

Powerline Road: Only one lane is currently open

Seaman Road: The middle section of this road is closed, and only has local access at the upper and lower ends

Smith Road: This road is completely closed

Waggoner Road: The upper end is currently closed

Walker Road: This road is completely closed

County officials want to remind residents in rural or unincorporated portions of the area to use extreme care when driving on rural roads.

Crews are still working to open many of these roads throughout the week. Currently, there is no estimated time as to when these roads will reopen.

The City of Walla Walla is working to clear streets as well. On Tuesday, road crews began treating streets with a de-icing compound at 3 a.m.

Road crews have been diligent in monitoring the city for icy spots throughout the day as well. Drivers are advised to take it slow as the city works to clear the streets.

The City of Walla Walla has five dump trucks with attached plows in their fleet. Two of the trucks are also equipped with sand spreaders.

KAPP KVEW’s First Alert Weather team is tracking a Winter Weather Warning for Wednesday afternoon through midday on Thursday. Watch Good Morning Northwest and return to YakTriNews.com for breaking weather updates.

