Walla Walla winery selected as finalist for national award

Photo courtesy of Long Shadows Vintners

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla winery has been nominated for a national award and you can help in help them win!

A panel of industry experts have selected Long Shadows Vintners for Best Tasting Room in USA TODAY’s 2020 Best Travel Awards.

Allen Shoup, the founder of Long Shadows Vintners, struck up a friendship with American artist Dale Chihuly in the 1980s. Today, the Chihuly Tasting Room features work by the famous glass artist, including a custom chandelier and a custom-designed installation inspired by the fields of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“It has always been our goal to provide the most enjoyable and memorable experiences for our guests, and we’re proud of our tasting room staff for this recognition. If you haven’t had a chance to relax in our Chihuly Tasting Room or on our expansive patio with the beautiful view of the Blue Mountains, we hope you’ll find time to visit us soon,” staff with Long Shadows wrote in a press release.

Long Shadows is the only winery from Washington state to become a finalist.

“We hope to bring some national attention to this deserving viticultural region,” staff said.

You can vote once a day until the contest ends on August 10th. To cast your vote, click here.

