Walla Walla woman found dead at Budget Inn

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 32-year-old Walla Walla was found dead at the Budget Inn early Thursday.

Walla Walla police officers responded to the motel at 305 N. Second Ave. around 5 a.m., said Sgt. Eric Knudson said.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Authorities are waiting for toxicology results.

The coroner’s will determine the cause of death and an autopsy will be performed at a later date.

